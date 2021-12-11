PUBG: Battlegrounds will be free-to-play starting January. Know who could benefit

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Krafton has revealed that PUBG: Battlegrounds will transition to a free-to-play (F2P) model starting January 12 on PC and consoles. The South Korean game publisher revealed it during the Game Awards 2021. When PUBG: Battlegrounds transitions to F2P, it will introduce Battlegrounds Plus, an optional premium account upgrade that allows players to access a variety of new and exclusive in-game features. While all players will start with basic account that offers access to most game features, they can upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus for a one-time fee of $12.99.

Players who have purchased and played PUBG: Battlegrounds before its transition to F2P will receive the PUBG – Special pack, which will include an automatic account upgrade to Battlegrounds Plus, the battle-hardened costume skin set, the shackle and shanks legacy pan and the battle-hardened legacy nameplate.

"As PUBG: Battlegrounds pioneered the battle royale genre and has grown into a globally influential game IP, this is the perfect time to transition to F2P and welcome new players to the game," said CH Kim, CEO of Krafton.

"The game has grown substantially since we brought it to Early Access nearly five years ago, and we believe it offers one of the best values in gaming. Whether it's the game's eight unique maps, consistently updated features or engaging in-game partner activations, transitioning to F2P is the next step in our journey to widen the scope of the PUBG IP through content that both new and veteran players will love," Kim added.

