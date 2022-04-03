Purpose points the way for digital transformation

As per Infosys Digital Radar 2022, which surveyed more than 2600 technology and business leaders across industries this technological approach to ESG works; and works well. The more effective a firm’s technology is at meeting its goals, the more likely it is to be profitable. Even further, and this is the clincher, it turns out that if a firm does ESG well, their technology is even more effective. The culture, methods, and skills required to do ESG well match up to those that deliver effective technology implementations.