Thales Alenia, a joint venture between aerospace-and-defense companies Thales of France and Leonardo of Italy, collaborated with partners such as aerospace company Airbus, server and cloud-software company Hewlett Packard Enterprise and telecommunications group Orange in the study. It found that space data centers would require the development of a launcher 10 times less emissive over its entire lifecycle to significantly reduce carbon-dioxide emissions generated by the processing and storage of digital data.