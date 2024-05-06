PwC India unveils a suite of GenAI-enabled products for CFOs
PwC’s CFO Suite has been adopted by 700 clients in over 16 countries, and it addresses a wide range of priorities for the finance function
PwC India, a leading professional services firm, is integrating GenAI into its suite of products designed for chief financial officers (CFOs). With its ability to summarize, analyse, create and validate information from unstructured data sources, it can improve productivity, effectiveness and the overall stakeholder experience while significantly enhancing the decision-making process.