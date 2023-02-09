Qualcomm announces world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has introduced the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, called napdragon Satellite, at the CES 2023. The company revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite will offer global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world, beginning with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

The latest two-way messaging service is powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and it is supported by the operational Iridium satellite constellation, Snapdragon Satellite will enable OEMs and other service offers to provide global coverage.

Speaking of emergency messaging,the Snapdragon Satellite is aimed to support next-generation smartphones, which launched in select regions beginning in the second half of this year.

Durga Malladi, Senior Vice president and General Manager, Cellular Modems and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories."

In terms of connectivity, Snapdragon Satellite can be expanded to other devices such as tablets, vehicles, laptops and IoT. Notably, the Satellite system us developed to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations can be easily available.

