Home / Technology / Qualcomm announces world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution
Back

Qualcomm announces world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 01:48 PM IST Livemint
The Snapdragon Satellite is aimed to support next-generation smartphones, which launched in select regions beginning in the second half of this year.Premium
The Snapdragon Satellite is aimed to support next-generation smartphones, which launched in select regions beginning in the second half of this year.

  • The company revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite will offer global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world, beginning with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has introduced the world’s first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, called napdragon Satellite, at the CES 2023. The company revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite will offer global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world, beginning with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

The latest two-way messaging service is powered by Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems and it is supported by the operational Iridium satellite constellation, Snapdragon Satellite will enable OEMs and other service offers to provide global coverage.

Speaking of emergency messaging,the Snapdragon Satellite is aimed to support next-generation smartphones, which launched in select regions beginning in the second half of this year.

Durga Malladi, Senior Vice president and General Manager, Cellular Modems and Infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, “Kicking off in premium smartphones later this year, this new addition to our Snapdragon platform strongly positions us to enable satellite communication capabilities and service offerings across multiple device categories."

In terms of connectivity, Snapdragon Satellite can be expanded to other devices such as tablets, vehicles, laptops and IoT. Notably, the Satellite system us developed to support 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), as NTN satellite infrastructure and constellations can be easily available.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
The BMW i Vision Dee features technology that could change the car’s exterior to 32 different colors. Photo: Bloomberg
wsj

The future of car technology, as seen at CES 2023

4 min read . 12 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x