Qualcomm announces world’s first satellite-based two-way messaging solution
- The company revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite will offer global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world, beginning with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has introduced the world's first satellite-based two-way capable messaging solution for premium smartphones, called Snapdragon Satellite, at the CES 2023. The company revealed that the Snapdragon Satellite will offer global connectivity using mobile messaging from around the world, beginning with devices based on the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform.
