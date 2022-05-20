Qualcomm has today announced its latest lineup of mobile platforms, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, to power the next generation of premium and high-tier Android smartphones. The company’s newest flagship platform, Snapdragon 8+, is a premium-tier chip for all on-device experiences. Snapdragon 7 offers a selection of high-end, in-demand features and technologies, claims Qualcomm.

“In the mobile segment, our primary focus is to deliver new, groundbreaking features and technologies to the industry, and for our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8-series and then waterfall them down our mobile roadmap," said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 both deliver breakthrough user experiences in their respective tiers."

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including Asus ROG, Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, OSOM, Realme, RedMagic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q3 2022.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 brings a selection of high-end, in-demand features and technologies to more people around the world, like epic mobile gaming, high-speed connectivity, intelligent entertainment and larger-than-life capture, says Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be adopted by leading global OEMs and brands including Honor, Oppo, and Xiaomi, with commercial devices expected to be available in Q2 2022.