Qualcomm brings Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processors

“In the mobile segment, our primary focus is to deliver new, groundbreaking features and technologies to the industry, and for our customers’ flagship devices. We implement these features first in our Snapdragon 8-series and then waterfall them down our mobile roadmap," said Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager, mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The new Snapdragon 8+ and 7 Gen 1 both deliver breakthrough user experiences in their respective tiers."