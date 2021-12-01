Qualcomm has introduced its latest premium 5G mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 equipped with 5G, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies for the flagship devices. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi , and ZTE, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

“As the world’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sets the standard for the next generation of flagship mobile devices," said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It delivers connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound, and security experiences never before available in a smartphone."

Equipped with the 4th gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System, the new Snapdragon 8 is the most advanced 5G mobile platform and the world’s first 5G modem-RF solution to reach 10 Gigabit download speeds. Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available—up to 3.6 Gbps—over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.

This new premium mobile platform includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, color, and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second.

This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it’s capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format. Snapdragon 8 also includes a fourth separate ISP, the new Always-On ISP, which allows the camera to run with low power consumption.

The Snapdragon 8 delivers responsiveness, color-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities for gaming. The new Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides a 30% boost in graphics rendering capabilities and 25% improvement in power savings compared to the previous generation to unlock a new generation of mobile GPUs.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.