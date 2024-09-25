Meet the four musketeers of India’s quantum computing dream

Bengaluru: If you ever visit the website of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), be prepared to be tested. A series of historical facts flash by.

“Did you know? We helped discover the farthest radio galaxy". “We discovered smell and taste are genetically coded"; “We discovered nanodomains on cell membranes"; “We discovered atmospheric neutrinos". “We built India’s first digital computer".

The birthplace of the country’s first classical computer (called Automatic Calculator by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1960) has serendipitously made another leap—towards the future of computing. Last month, it tested a six qubit quantum computer, a major milestone for India, considering that the country is trying to play catch up when it comes to quantum computing. India, according to experts, is 10-15 years behind in the race.

Consider this: Atom Computing, founded in Berkeley, California, in 2018, has built a 1,180 qubits neutral atom quantum computer last year.

A qubit, or quantum bit, is the basic unit of information used to encode data in quantum computing. Quantum computers use various types of qubits—superconducting qubits, trapped ion qubits, quantum dots, photons, and neutral atoms. These qubits can store more data, far more than traditional bits can, while performing advanced computations. Going ahead, quantum computers are seen solving many challenges the world grapples with today. “Powered by qubits, quantum computers may soon prove pivotal in addressing many of humanity’s greatest challenges, including cancer and other medical research, climate change, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI)," IBM, which introduced Condor, a 1,121 superconducting qubit quantum processor last year, states on its website.

Quantum machines aren’t like the desktops and laptops we use. The system at TIFR, in Mumbai, has a cylindrical-shaped dilution refrigerator, about two feet in diameter and four-five feet tall. The fridge keeps the quantum processing unit (QPU) freezing cold to ensure the superconductivity of materials. Coupled with the electronics, wiring, pumps, and other equipment, the machine currently occupies almost 150 square feet of space at the research institute, a testament to the size and complexity of quantum computers at this stage of development.

Nonetheless, the six qubit effort does look like a David before the Goliath IBM or Atom Computing has built. But this is an important first step towards bigger dreams. And shaping these dreams are four people—two researchers, a bureaucrat, and someone considered to be the “father of Indian hardware".

Rajamani Vijayaraghavan

There isn’t much about Rajamani Vijayaraghavan on LinkedIn, the professional networking site. The profile photo, where he has dark hair and is clean-shaven, looks outdated. He has just 53 connections and 210 followers. You learn that he has worked with TIFR for 11 years and 10 months; studied at UC Berkley (post doctorate) and Yale University (PhD in Applied Physics).

At premier schools in the US, one gets to network with the best minds. So did Vijayaraghavan. At Yale, he met Jay Gambetta, who is in-charge of IBM’s quantum initiative. At times, they watched cricket matches together—Gambetta is an Australian.

Back in India, Vijayaraghavan set up the Quantum Measurement and Control Laboratory at TIFR. The lab, in short, investigates the quantum phenomena in superconducting circuits. When founded over a decade back, his team at the lab could focus only on developing the building blocks for quantum computing. Plans for large-scale systems looked remote due to limited funding. “At the time, even basic labs required a couple of million dollars to start, which was rare in India. Hence, initially, I was reluctant to embark on full-system projects because they require redoing existing work, which doesn’t always generate new academic knowledge and publications," he recalled.

Around 2019, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and TCS, India’s largest IT services company, partnered with TIFR and things started falling into place. Vijayaraghavan and his team “could innovate at a smaller scale". They focussed on developing different types of qubits.

Now 46, with salt and pepper hair and a stubble beard, the professor is seen as one of India’s best bets when it comes to developing quantum computers.

“Vijayraghavan is a person people respect for his research in quantum, not just in India but across the world. He is one of the first few people to have built a quantum computer, and that is no mean feat," said L. Venkata Subramaniam, IBM quantum India leader.

He is of course referring to the six qubit quantum computer TIFR tested.

“We tested all the different parts of the system and ensured that they are working fine," Vijayaraghavan said. “We are now optimizing and improving the parts before it becomes fully operational, following which the plan is to allow researchers to conduct further research and development and give access for educational purposes," he added.

For the tests, DRDO’s Young Scientist Laboratory for Quantum Technologies assembled the control and measurement apparatus while TCS built a cloud-based interface for the quantum hardware. The qubits were designed and fabricated at TIFR, and the quantum processor architecture was invented at the institute.

Assembling such complicated systems is tough work and time consuming but when Vijayaraghavan takes a breather, he plays the guitar, watches movies and travels.

Abhay Karandikar

The adoption of quantum technologies across industries could potentially add $280–$310 billion of value to the Indian economy, according to a 2022 report from Nasscom-Avasant. The Indian government realized its importance even earlier.

In 2020, it launched the National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications with a budget of ₹8,000 crore to address the funding issues researchers faced. However, the covid-19 pandemic delayed its progress. The mission was resurrected in 2023 as the National Quantum Mission (NQM), with a revised budget of ₹6,000 crore. The idea is to build a “vibrant and innovative quantum ecosystem". Four thematic hubs will be set up in academic and R&D institutes across four broad domains—computing, communication, sensing and metrology, and materials and devices. India plans to develop quantum computers with 50-100 qubits in about five years and accelerate it to 1,000 qubits and beyond in eight years.

The government’s department of science and technology (DST) is spearheading the programme and the key go-to person is Abhay Karandikar, the department’s secretary.

Karandikar was not always a bureaucrat. He is a well-known researcher when it comes to telecommunications. Till September 2023, he was director, IIT Kanpur. Before that, he was with IIT Bombay where he held several positions. His research group at IIT Bombay contributed to many global telecommunications standards, including the concept of a ‘frugal 5G network’ for rural connectivity.

NQM, now, is a test of Karandikar’s administrative skills. To begin with, he has charted a clear agenda.

The mission’s focus will be to make quantum computers stable and functional for everyday use and build quantum algorithms for practical applications, he said. NQM, subsequently, will also encourage start-ups to develop component technologies and create profitable businesses. “Research groups in India are actively working in all these areas, with particular strengths in sensing and communication. In the next five years, India aims to become globally competitive in these domains," he said.

The technology industry’s insiders say that Karandikar has ushered in a lot of “transparency" in the NQM process. In August this year, the mission called for proposals from startups. Those picked—the announcement is expected soon—will be given grants between ₹1 crore and ₹25 crore, depending on their stage.

“I don’t know of any worldwide programme that was launched so quickly, even though they received hundreds of applications (NQM proposals). Other than research, his strength also lies in his administrative power," said a person familiar with Karandikar’s working style. He didn’t want to be identified.

Ajai Chowdhry

Regarded as the ‘Father of Indian hardware’, Ajai Chowdhry, now 74, has been an advocate of self-sufficiency in electronics. Along with Apple, HCL Infosystems was the first to launch a microcomputer in the 1970s at a time when companies could not import components without a licence. Chowdhry stepped down as non-executive chairman of HCL Infosystems on 30 June 2012, ending his working ties with the group he co-founded with five others, including Shiv Nadar, in 1976. Since then, he has been involved with startups and has worked with the government to sharpen the country’s focus on computer hardware and electronics.

Always smartly dressed—the day Mint went for a photoshoot, he was in a dark half jacket; a neatly folded crimson pocket square added a pop of colour — Chowdhry is now the chairman of the mission governing board of the NQM. In short, he is the person responsible for the mission’s implementation strategy and timelines.

India has around 650 researchers in quantum technologies and about 300 people in startups, he said, adding that “the path to a fully functional quantum computer is long".

Indian startups developing quantum-related technologies include Pune-based Artificial Brain (optimization software for space, energy, aviation, and defence), Bengaluru-based QNu Labs (quantum-safe cryptography products), and QpiAI (integrated AI and quantum technologies in enterprise solutions).

For startups who have already developed quantum communication devices, the department of telecommunications has initiated certification processes, he added. “Efforts are also underway for space-based quantum communication, including a future quantum satellite. We are also pushing for the development of quantum-secure products, emphasizing their importance to sectors like banking, defence, and power grids," he further said.

Some predictions state that quantum computing, in the next 10 years, will be able to break current forms of encryption. The US, therefore, has mandated quantum security for critical installations by 2026. Chowdhry senses an opportunity for India here. “We see a significant opportunity for Indian system integrators to enter this market using homegrown quantum products since we also need to make our systems quantum secure to thwart potential threats," he explained.

Over the last few years, Indian system integrators and services companies have indeed stepped up. In September 2021, Infosys said it is partnering with Amazon Web Services to develop quantum computing capabilities. In April 2022, Tech Mahindra’s R&D arm, called Makers Lab, announced a quantum centre of excellence in Finland. A year later, the company tied up with BosonQ Psi, a company that offers quantum-powered cloud simulations. HCL Tech, on its part, is developing use cases in logistics, finance, and security. Zensar is focusing on areas like drug discovery, genomic analysis and fraud detection. LTIMindtree, meanwhile, joined the IBM Quantum Network in December 2023—the network advances quantum utility and members get access to resources and experts.

L. Venkata Subramaniam

Given IBM’s importance in the quantum ecosystem—IBM plans to build a 100,000 qubit machine within 10 years—L. Venkata Subramaniam’s role (quoted earlier in the story) becomes important.

Subramaniam, who heads the multinational’s quantum initiatives in India, always wanted to be a scientist. “I was fascinated by people like Albert Einstein but, I never thought I would ever become part of this ecosystem," he said.

In his 26-year tech career, he has earned 34 patents, published 150 research papers, and received the title of ‘IBM Master Inventor’, a badge given to employees who have mastered the patent process, mentored and demonstrated innovation.

The executive, now 54, based in New Delhi, took a fascination with quantum computing about four years ago. “I started taking some online courses, watched some videos, and read books," he said. “Our goal in IBM was to build a quantum team in India, following which I got involved," he added.

His involvement grew multifold. So much so, he has also authored a book—Quantum Nation: India’s Leap into the Future—published earlier this year. “Imagine a universe where every star in the sky and every molecule in your coffee cup forms part of an immense quantum computer," a teaser from the book says. “This is not just a poetic metaphor; it’s the reality that underpins our universe".

One of his objectives is to help IBM and the broader ecosystem reduce the costs associated with this sort of computing. Each qubit can cost around $10,000. IBM aims to reduce this to $100 per qubit in the coming years to make large-scale quantum computers feasible, he said. Achieving error-corrected qubits is another goal—current machines are not yet error-free. More reliable computations, going ahead, can potentially revolutionize areas such as molecular simulations, he said.

Subramaniam’s mentoring could prove crucial for Indian startups and even mature companies in the quantum race. He is telling them that direct competition with global giants on qubit counts alone isn’t necessary. “India can focus on developing the full quantum computing stack, including software, algorithms, and other components, leveraging its existing strengths in software and talent," he concluded.