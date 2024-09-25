Technology
Meet the four musketeers of India’s quantum computing dream
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 25 Sep 2024, 06:36 PM IST
- Indian startups and companies such as Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL and LTIMindtree are developing solutions around quantum computing. But, the India story has many missing pieces. Two researchers, a bureaucrat, and the ‘father of Indian hardware’ are trying to fix things.
Bengaluru: If you ever visit the website of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), be prepared to be tested. A series of historical facts flash by.
