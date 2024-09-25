Meet the four musketeers of India’s quantum computing dream

Ajai Chowdhry

Regarded as the ‘Father of Indian hardware’, Ajai Chowdhry, now 74, has been an advocate of self-sufficiency in electronics. Along with Apple, HCL Infosystems was the first to launch a microcomputer in the 1970s at a time when companies could not import components without a licence. Chowdhry stepped down as non-executive chairman of HCL Infosystems on 30 June 2012, ending his working ties with the group he co-founded with five others, including Shiv Nadar, in 1976. Since then, he has been involved with startups and has worked with the government to sharpen the country’s focus on computer hardware and electronics.