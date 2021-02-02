Quantum computing scientists call for ethical guidelines

Quantum computing scientists call for ethical guidelines3 min read . 01:38 AM IST
Among the potential dangers of misuse: harmful manipulation of the human genome
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Among the potential dangers of misuse: harmful manipulation of the human genome
A group of quantum computing experts, including scientists and company executives, want to raise ethical concerns about the technology’s potential to create new materials for war and accelerate human DNA manipulation.
Six experts are featured in a 13-minute video titled “Quantum Ethics: A Call to Action," which goes live Monday on YouTube and the Quantum Daily, a free online source for quantum computing news.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.