Quantum computing scientists call for ethical guidelines

A group of quantum computing experts, including scientists and company executives, want to raise ethical concerns about the technology’s potential to create new materials for war and accelerate human DNA manipulation.

Six experts are featured in a 13-minute video titled “Quantum Ethics: A Call to Action," which goes live Monday on YouTube and the Quantum Daily, a free online source for quantum computing news.

