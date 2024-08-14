Technology
Chips, Indic LLMs, flying taxis: Inside India’s tryst with tech independence
Leslie D'Monte 10 min read 14 Aug 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- Ola Electric’s successful stock market listing; UPI in France; Tata Electronics’ proposed fab; IIT Madras-incubated plane and hyperloop firms. They all tell us something about the headway India has made in cutting-edge technologies.
Bengaluru: In February 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, whose budget speeches often have a sprinkling of technology-related proposals, brought an emerging multidisciplinary technology, one that involves computer science, physics, and mathematics, to the fore.
