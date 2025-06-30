Quess once staffed India’s factories. Now, it is putting AI agents to work
Pankaj Mishra 11 min read 30 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
At Digitide Solutions, which recently demerged from staffing firm Quess Corp, a chief listening officer quietly tracks employee morale. She talks to employees and gets back with simple solutions, helping managers stay ahead of attrition. But this executive isn’t a human.
Bengaluru: “At some point," Ajit Isaac asked in a meeting, “will we need an HR manager for AI (artificial intelligence) agents?"
