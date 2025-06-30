Quess once staffed India’s factories. Now, it is putting AI agents to work

One of those programmes is running in a government college on the outskirts of Indore. Inside a modest classroom with plastic chairs and a dusty whiteboard, final-year students learn how AI tools like QBuddy and DigiColleqt work, not just technically, but in real operational flows. “They’ve never heard of GPT," said a Digitide trainer. “But they understand field collections. When we show them the AI’s logic, they get it immediately."