Questions arise on Digital India Act, other tech regulations in coalition govt
Summary
- Industry stakeholders worry that key tech regulations may go through a completely fresh overhaul, which may, in turn, see a considerable overhaul in philosophies.
New Delhi: Policymakers and legal experts fear unfinished technology policies and laws, including the overarching Digital India Act (DIA), to go on the back-burner, as a coalition government in the potential third term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may focus on more pressing political issues. A key factor behind this could be a bigger influence of political agenda among independent parties within NDA, which could play spoilsport to an influx of tech regulations that peppered the second term of NDA.