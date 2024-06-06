Questions arise on Digital India Act, other tech regulations in coalition govt

Policy Concerns

Policy consultants also raised concerns around how this may impact the future of India’s tech ecosystem. Isha Suri, research lead for technology and telecommunications at policy think-tank Centre for Internet and Society, said, “It is definitely an encouraging prospect to have substantial opposition in Parliament. The previous government went through multiple tech and telecom policies, but left much to be desired in the actual implementation of what the impact of these policies on the ground could be. For instance, the Telecommunications Act, 2023 saw the previous government promise to replace the previously draconian laws in the telecom space, but questions have been raised in terms of the on-ground impact and implementation of this Bill."