Ransomware attacks triple in 2021; Maharashtra most-targeted state

Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts data and holds it hostage. The attackers ask companies and individuals to pay a ransom, usually using cryptocurrencies, in order to regain access to the data. However, experts pointed out that only in rare cases does the company get all its data back, even after paying the ransom. Vicky Ray is Principal Researcher, Unit 42 at Palo Alto Networks, said while India has always been in the top 10 in terms of ransomware attacks, the number of attacks intensified three times in 2021, as compared to the previous year.

