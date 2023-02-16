RBI's 2nd hackathon ‘Harbinger 2023’ announced; winner to get ₹40 lakh prize
- RBI says that Being part of HARBINGER 2023 gives an opportunity to the participants to get mentored by industry experts and exhibit their innovative solutions before an eminent jury and win exciting prizes in each category
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday has announced its second global hackathon called 'Harbinger 2023 - Innovation for Transformation' with the theme of 'Inclusive Digital Services'. The statutory body has invited fintechs from all over the world to develop solutions that have the potential to make digital financial services accessible to the differently-abled, facilitate efficient compliance, extend the reach of Central Bank Digital Currencies and enhance the scalability of blockchains.
