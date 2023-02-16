RBI's 2nd hackathon ‘Harbinger 2023’ announced; winner to get 40 lakh prize

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday has announced its second global hackathon called 'Harbinger 2023 - Innovation for Transformation' with the theme of 'Inclusive Digital Services'. The statutory body has invited fintechs from all over the world to develop solutions that have the potential to make digital financial services accessible to the differently-abled, facilitate efficient compliance, extend the reach of Central Bank Digital Currencies and enhance the scalability of blockchains.

