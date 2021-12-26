The deleted WhatsApp messages can be restored but this could be dangerous too. Google Play Store offers numerous such third part apps that literally give you the access of almost everything. From Wi-Fi password to file convertors, image editor, video editor, to the recovery of deleted messages on WhatsApp, there is a solution for everything in the Play Store. The catch here is that you have to be extra cautious while downloading these apps as they require permissions to access your files, photos, contacts, etc, or they won’t work properly.

Similarly, people do mistakes and sometimes send unwanted messages in groups or to a person. WhatsApp has a feature that allows retracting those messages which are sent unintentionally or by mistake. You can even delete the read messages if you want and keep those you like.

There might be situations when you need to recover those deleted messages from WhatsApp. The third party apps available for Android phones allow you to do it but our sincere advice would be to not use them often or it could lead to data theft, or any other cybercrime. This feature is not available for those who uses iPhone or those on iOS ecosystem.

We will tell you how to recover and read the deleted WhatsApp messages:

There is an application called WAMR that allows you to do it. You can download it from the Google Play Store. Open it and read and accept the disclaimer and click on the Next arrow. You will then have to select the apps you want to monitor. From the options provided you need to select WhatsApp. You can also select any other messaging apps if you want to monitor them.

Read all the information provided and keep swiping till you reach the Setup screen. As you will get the setup screen you will have to tap on enable next to Notification Reader. You will now be redirected to your phone’s Settings app to grant notification access.

From Settings you will have to find WAMR and tap on it. Allow notification access and tap on Allow again. Once you grant access to the application, you will have to go back to the WAMR app and tap on the Next arrow. Now, you will be able to store your WhatsApp notification history. And If someone deletes a message they sent you over WhatsApp, WAMR will notify you, and you can read the message by tapping on the notification.

