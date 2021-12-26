Read deleted WhatsApp messages. Here’s how to use it but be careful

From Settings you will have to find WAMR and tap on it. Allow notification access and tap on Allow again. Once you grant access to the application, you will have to go back to the WAMR app and tap on the Next arrow. Now, you will be able to store your WhatsApp notification history. And If someone deletes a message they sent you over WhatsApp, WAMR will notify you, and you can read the message by tapping on the notification.