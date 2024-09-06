Realme's latest mid-range devices, Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G are going on first today with launch offers. The two phones come almost a month after the launch of Realme 13 Pro series are aimed at increasing the Chinese smartphone makers prescenece in the already cluttered budget phone segment.

Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G price:

Realme 13 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for the 8GB+128GB version, ₹19,999 for the 8GB+256GB option. Meanwhile, the Realme 13+ 5G is priced at ₹22,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, ₹24,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and ₹26,999 for the 12GB+256GB version.

Moreover, Realme is offering ₹1,500 cashback on 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB variants of the Realme 13+ 5G. There is also ₹1,000 cashback available on purchasing 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants of the Realme 13 5G.

Realme 13, Realme 13+ specifications:

Realme 13 5G features a 6.72-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the device features a circular camera module that houses a triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera positioned in a notch at the top of the display.

Under the hood, the Realme 13 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs the Realme UI based on Android 14. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is available in two colours, Dark Purple and Speed Green, and offers up to 18GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

The Realme 13+ 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. While its design mirrors that of the base model, including a circular camera module and a marble-like texture on the lower half of the back, it introduces a new colour option called Victory Gold, in addition to Dark Purple and Speed Green. The camera setup is similar to that of the Realme 13 5G, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera in a punched hole.

This model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and runs on the Realme UI 5.0, based on Android 14. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, but offers a faster 80W charging. The Realme 13+ 5G comes with up to 26GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, making it a strong contender in its segment.

