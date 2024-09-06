Realme 13 5G, Realme 13+ 5G go on first sale today: Price, launch offers, specifications and everything you need to know
The Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G have been launched with competitive pricing and cashback offers. Both models boast high-refresh-rate displays, robust camera setups, and powerful processors, catering to the budget-conscious consumer in the crowded smartphone market.
Realme's latest mid-range devices, Realme 13 5G and Realme 13+ 5G are going on first today with launch offers. The two phones come almost a month after the launch of Realme 13 Pro series are aimed at increasing the Chinese smartphone makers prescenece in the already cluttered budget phone segment.