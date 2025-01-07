Realme is all set to kickstart 2025 with the launch of the Realme 14 Pro Series on January 16 in India. The phones come with a range of interesting features, including a unique design choice, wherein the devices can change colour depending on the temperature. Additionally, they come in intriguing colour options and get an array of interesting hardware inclusions. Here are five things we know about the Realme 14 Pro series ahead of launch.

Realme 14 Pro Series’ Colour-Changing Design Realme is calling the Realme 14 Pro Series the world's first temperature-sensitive colour-changing design. The phone actually changes colour below 16-degree celcius, which could be a real eye-catcher for those who enjoy novel design elements and party tricks.

Realme 14 Pro: Design And Colours The brand has already unveiled that the device will be quite slim, measuring just 7.55mm, and it will be available in several colourways, including suede leather and India-exclusive options like Jaipur Pink and Bikaner Purple.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Display You will get a quad-curved display with 42-degree curvature on the edges. The display itself will be an OLED panel with a 1.5K display to make for premium look and feel.

Realme 14 Pro Series: Performance And More According to reports, the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, respectively. The base model will support 45W fast charging, while the higher-end Realme 14 Pro is expected to support 80W fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the Realme 14 Pro is expected to feature a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. As for the Realme 14 Pro Plus, reports suggest it could come with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a third ultrawide lens.

The phones will also feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

And, the devices will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery.