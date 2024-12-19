Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Looking for budget smartphone options? Then Realme and Poco has launched their new affordable series smartphones in the Indian market this week. The Realme 14x and the new Poco M7 Pro come under the price bracket of Rs.15000, offering eye-catching features, specifications, and design that may come to liking. Now, picking the right model between these two smartphones could be tricky, therefore, to make your research easier, we have curated a detailed specification comparison between Realme 14x 5G and Poco M7 Pro 5G. Here’s everything you need to know about the new budget offerings.

Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Design and display The Realme 14x comes with a stylish yet durable design which has received a military-grade certification and IP69 rating. Whereas, the Poco M7 Pro features a dual-tone rare panel which makes it look premium despite being a budget smartphone. One thing is common between these two smartphones as they feature a flat-screen display similar to several high-end models.

For display, the Realme 14x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 625 nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness. It also offers Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Therefore, the display is better in Poco M7 Pro 5G.

Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Performance and battery For performance, the Realme 14x 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Poco M7 Pro 5G comes equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For lasting performance, the Realme 14x is backed by a 6000mAh battery supporting 45W wired charging, whereas, the Poco M7 Pro 5G features a 5110mAh battery.

Realme 14x 5G vs Poco M7 Pro 5G: Camera For photography, the Realme 14x 5G features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera along with a secondary lens. Whereas, the Poco M7 Pro sports a 50MP wide-angle main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, Poco offers a 20MP sensor, whereas, Realme offers only an 8MP sensor.