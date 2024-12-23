Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Which mid-range smartphone is worth buying

Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: In search of a mid-range smartphone with advanced features and attractive design? Then, we have found just the right smartphone for you. Realme and Redmi, both announced new smartphones which are available under Rs.20000. The Realme 14x 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G are the latest smartphones which come with promising design and powerful specifications that offers impressive features. To know which smartphone to buy, check out the detailed comparison between Realme 14x 5G and Redmi Note 14 5G. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Design and display The Realme 14x 5G comes with an IP69 rating protecting the device from water jets and it has also received a military-grade certification. Therefore, the smartphone is durable and more impact-resistant. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 5G comes with a glass-like material featuring a square-shaped camera module housing two camera sensors. It also comes with an IP64 rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For display, the Realme 14x 5G features a 6.67-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 625nits peak brightness. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness.

Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Performance and battery The Realme 14x 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 5G is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor coupled with a similar 8 GB RAM. For lasting performance, the Realme 14x 5G is backed by a 6000 mAh battery, whereas, the Redmi Note 14 5G is equipped with a 5110 mAh battery.

Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Camera The Realme 14x 5G sports a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor, whereas, the Redmi Note 14 5G comes with a triple camera setup that features a 50MP main camera, a 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP Macro lens. On the front, Realme offers an 8MP selfie camera, whereas, the Redmi Note 14 5G comes with a 20MP front camera.

Realme 14x 5G vs Redmi Note 14 5G: Price In terms of pricing, the Realme 14x 5G comes at a starting price of Rs.14999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 5G is priced at ₹19999 for the 256GB variant.