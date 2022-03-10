Realme has today introduced the two new products under its number series, Realme 9 5G series, along with the Realme TechLife Buds N100 and Realme TechLife Watch S100. Realme 9 5G series has two smartphones; Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition. Realme 9 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The Realme 9 5G features a 48MP main lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP front camera.

Realme 9 gets a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W Dart charge. The 9 5G comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB.

Realme 9 5G comes in two colors; Stargaze White and Meteor Black, and two storage variants priced at ₹14,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹17,499 (6GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels.

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is powered by Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It uses a 6.6 inch 144Hz refresh rate Full HD display and Starlight Design. The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition also sports a 48MP triple Nightscape camera setup and DRE upto 5GB and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 30W DartCharge.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants priced at ₹19,999 (6GB+128GB) and ₹22,999 (8GB+128GB). Available in two colours; Starry Glow and Azure Glow, the smartphone’s first sale is scheduled for March 14, 12 noon onwards on the above mentioned platforms.

Realme Buds N100 claims 17-hour long battery life. It also provides users with a magnetic Bluetooth connection with an instant Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and sports a comfortable silicone neckband. Available in two Grey and Black, the TechLife Buds N100 is priced at ₹1,299 and will be up for sale on March 15 on the same platforms.

Realme Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch display that comes with over 110 stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days battery life. The Watch S100 is IP68 certified. It can check SpO2 level and heart rate. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes and will be available for users in two colors; Grey and Black. The TechLife Watch S100 will be available at a price of ₹1,999 and will be up for sale on March 14.

