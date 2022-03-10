Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Watcg S100 and Buds N100 launched

Realme Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch display that comes with over 110 stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days battery life. The Watch S100 is IP68 certified. It can check SpO2 level and heart rate. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes and will be available for users in two colors; Grey and Black. The TechLife Watch S100 will be available at a price of ₹1,999 and will be up for sale on March 14.