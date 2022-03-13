Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition , and Realme Watch S100 will go on sale tomorrow starting 12 noon on Flipkart , on company’s website and other mainline channels. Realme launched 9 5G powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor, and features 90Hz Ultra Smooth FHD Display with a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition features 144Hz refresh rate FHD display with the Snapdragon 778G 5G.

Users can avail of ₹1500 instant discount on Realme 9 5G and ₹2,000 on Realme 9 5G Speed Edition using SBI Credit Card & EMI transactions on Flipkart, and ₹1500 on Realme 9 5G and ₹2,000 on Realme 9 5G Speed Edition using ICICI Credit Card & EMI transactions on realme.com.

Realme 9 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor which supports 5G dual SIM dual standby. The Realme 9 5G features the Ripple Holographic Design and weighs 188g. Its camera module consists of a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP B&W Portrait Lens and a 2MP macro lens. Additionally, it comes with a 16MP front camera.

It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W Dart charge. The Realme 9 5G comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) of up to 5GB. It comes in two colors; Stargaze White and Meteor Black, and two storage variants priced at ₹14,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹17,499 (6GB+128GB).

The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is powered by 6nm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, the fastest 5G processor in the segment. It features a 6.6 inch 144Hz Full HD display and Starlight Design. The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition also sports a 48MP triple Nightscape camera setup and DRE upto 5GB and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 30W DartCharge.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants priced at ₹19,999 (6GB+128GB) and ₹22,999 (8GB+128GB) and will be available in two colors; Starry Glow and Azure Glow.

Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes with a 1.69 inch display with a resolution of 240x280 pixels. The Watch S100 can peak upto 530 nits brightness. It comes with over 110 stylish Watch faces and can deliver 12-days long battery life, subject to the usage.

The TechLife Watch S100 is IP68 certified, making it water-resistant. It can track SpO2 level and heart rate. The smartwatch also comes with 24 sports modes and will be available for users in two colors - Grey and Black. It is priced at ₹1,999.

