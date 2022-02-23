Realme 9 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 goes on sale today here. Price, features

Realme 9 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 695 goes on sale today here. Price, features1 min read . 10:27 AM IST
Realme 9 Pro 5G will go on sale today at noon on Flipkart. It was launched along with Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. The Realme 9 Pro 5G will also be available on company’s website and other mainline channels. Realme 9 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 695 5G processor, and features a 120Hz Full HD display.
It sports a 64MP triple camera setup and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W Dart Charge, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The realme 9 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants - 6+128GB and 8+128GB and will be available for users in three colors - Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black and Aurora Green.
For photography, Realme 9 Pro gets the 64MP triple camera setup along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro cameras. It too has a 16MP selfie camera.
Both the phone, Realme 9 Pro Plus and Realme 9 Pro comes with latest Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.
The base variant begins at ₹17, 999 and the 8GB model will sell at ₹20,999.
