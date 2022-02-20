OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here
Listen to this article

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at 24,999 (6+128GB), 26,999 (8+128GB) and 28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. 

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in three colours; Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout