Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here

Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here

Realme 9 Pro+ will go on sale on Flipkart tomorrow.
1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate
  • Customers can also avail flat 2,000 instant discount

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at 24,999 (6+128GB), 26,999 (8+128GB) and 28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at 24,999 (6+128GB), 26,999 (8+128GB) and 28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat 2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. 

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in three colours; Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!