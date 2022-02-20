Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here

Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate
- Customers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹24,999 (6+128GB), ₹26,999 (8+128GB) and ₹28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹24,999 (6+128GB), ₹26,999 (8+128GB) and ₹28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.
The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor.
Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate.
The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera.
The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in three colours; Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!