Realme 9 Pro+ goes on sale tomorrow at Flipkart. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹24,999 (6+128GB), ₹26,999 (8+128GB) and ₹28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be available on sale starting 21 February, 12:00 noon, onwards on realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme 9Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹24,999 (6+128GB), ₹26,999 (8+128GB) and ₹28,999 (8+256GB). Customers can also avail flat ₹2,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G comes with a light shift design, giving the back of the smartphone a color-changing effect. It aslo gets the RAM expansion technology.

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G ships with Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features the Sony IMX766 sensor and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Realme 9 Pro+ gets a 6.4 inch AMOLED display having 90Hz refresh rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 60W charger. In optics, Realme 9 Pro Plus features 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. It has a 16MP front camera. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Realme 9 Pro+ 5G was launched in three colours; Sunrise Blue, Midnight Black, Aurora Green.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}