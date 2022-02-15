Realme will be launching its next flagship smartphone, Realme 9 Pro series 5G, tomorrow. The Realme 9 Pro 5G series will see two new smartphones launching globally on February 16. It will be Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G. The digital launch will be streamed at 1:30 pm IST on YouTube and Facebook pages of Realme. These smartphones are said to fit under the premium category and will see features such as AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and fast charging.

“The Realme 9 Pro series 5G will come with powerful 5G processors, a mesmerizing light shift design with stunning color change effect and will sport flagship camera in the mid-range segment," said Realme.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G will be using the heart rate sensor. It will also be the brand’s first Pro+ smartphone. The premium segment smartphone will see features like MediaTek chipset. The VP of realme, President of realme International Business Group, Madhav Sheth, announced this new heart rate sensor in the Realme 9 Pro+. Previously, this feature was available in Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

Apart from other features, Realme 9 Pro+ will using MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. It is already being used in Vivo V23 and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones in India.Realme 9 Pro+ might see features such as punch hole display, fast charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box and 120Hz refresh rate. The company could use the triple camera setup at the back and a single lens for selfies.

Realme will place the 9 Pro 5G under ₹25k price bracket and similarly the Pro Plus variant might go beyond ₹30,000 and land in premium segment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.