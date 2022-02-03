Realme 9 Pro series 5G launch date revealed. Know all the details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme will be launching its next flagship smartphone, Realme 9 Pro series 5G, on February 16. The Realme 9 Pro 5G series will see two smartphones launching globally. It will be Realme 9 Pro+ 5G and Realme 9 Pro 5G. The digital launch will be streamed at 1:30 pm IST on YouTube and Facebook pages of Realme. These smartphones are said to fit under the premium category and will see features such as AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Realme 9 Pro series 5G will come with powerful 5G processors, a mesmerizing light shift design with stunning color change effect and will sport flagship camera in the mid-range segment," said Realme.

Realme 9 Pro series 5G will be using the heart rate sensor. It will also be the brand’s first Pro+ smartphone. The premium segment smartphone will see features like MediaTek chipset. The VP of realme, President of realme International Business Group, Madhav Sheth, announced this new heart rate sensor in the Realme 9 Pro+. Previously, this feature was available in Samsung Galaxy smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from other features, Realme 9 Pro+ will using MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. It is already being used in Vivo V23 and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones in India.

Realme 9 Pro+ might see features such as punch hole display, fast charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box and 120Hz refresh rate. The company could use the triple camera setup at the back and a single lens for selfies.

