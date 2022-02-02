Realme 9 Pro+ will be using the heart rate sensor. It will also be the brand’s first Pro+ smartphone. The premium segment smartphone will see features like MediaTek chipset and AMOLED display. The VP of realme, President of realme International Business Group, Madhav Sheth , announced this new heart rate sensor in the Realme 9 Pro+. Previously, this feature was available in Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Realme might also launch a Pro variant as well.

“Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day. Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor," tweeted Madhav.

Apart from other features, Realme 9 Pro+ will using MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. It is already being used in Vivo V23 and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones in India.

Realme 9 Pro+ might see features such as punch hole display, fast charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box and 120Hz refresh rate. The company could use the triple camera setup at the back and a single lens for selfies.

The Chinese smartphone maker said, “Realme committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and high-quality design to young people worldwide, introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020. Continuing the trend, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimentsity 920 5G processor."

News reports say that Realme could launch the series 9 Pro in the mid of February.

