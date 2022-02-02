Realme 9 Pro+ to use heart rate sensor. Know its features, launch date

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme 9 Pro+ will be using the heart rate sensor. It will also be the brand’s first Pro+ smartphone. The premium segment smartphone will see features like MediaTek chipset and AMOLED display. The VP of realme, President of realme International Business Group, Madhav Sheth, announced this new heart rate sensor in the Realme 9 Pro+. Previously, this feature was available in Samsung Galaxy smartphones. Realme might also launch a Pro variant as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day. Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor," tweeted Madhav.

"Keep a track of your health and be aware of it throughout the day. Our upcoming #realme9Pro+ will feature a heart rate sensor," tweeted Madhav.

Apart from other features, Realme 9 Pro+ will using MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor. It is already being used in Vivo V23 and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge smartphones in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme 9 Pro+ might see features such as punch hole display, fast charging, Android 12 out-of-the-box and 120Hz refresh rate. The company could use the triple camera setup at the back and a single lens for selfies.

The Chinese smartphone maker said, "Realme committed to bringing cutting-edge technology and high-quality design to young people worldwide, introduced its range of 5G smartphones in 2020. Continuing the trend, the upcoming Realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G networks and will be one of the first smartphones to adopt the MediaTek Dimentsity 920 5G processor."

News reports say that Realme could launch the series 9 Pro in the mid of February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

