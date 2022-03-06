Realme 9 series is going to feature the Snapdragon 778G 5G processor announced by the company today. The Realme 9 series will be unveiled on March 10. The Chinese smartphone announced Realme series 9 which would probably see two new phones launching together out of which one could be a MediaTek-powered smartphone as well. It had recently launched the Realme 9 Pro series featuring two smartphones, one with Qualcomm and other with MediaTek processors.

Realme 9 series would be among the mid-segment smartphones competing with Xiaomi and Samsung’s phones.

Realme will also be launching two new IoT products on the same day. These are a smartwatch and an earbuds. The IoT products include Realme Watch S100 and Buds N100, which is in the form of necklace headphone.

“Combining style with technology has always been an integral part of realme’s number series, and with the realme 9 series 5G, we are proving it yet again. While the realme 9 series 5G flaunts a voguish, Ripple Holographic design, it is also packed with powerful processors and class-leading camera setups," Realme said.

Realme also announced that it will launch a new smartphone powered by the newly introduced MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The new smartphone will be called GT Neo 3 which will also feature Realme’s 150W fast charger launched at MWC 2022.

The BBK Electronics company will be launching a new entry segment smartphone, C35, tomorrow as well. It will ship with 50MP main camera and FHD display. It will be launched through Flipkart here.

