The newly launched Realme smartphone 9i will go on sale at 12 noon today on Flipkart and on the company’s website. Flipkart is also offering bank offers on the ICICI cards.The realme 9i is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 based on a 6nm process. The smartphone comes with features like Dart Charging solution, big battery, to attract the buyers in the mid-segment.

Realme 9i features an octa-core processor, clocking up to 2.4GHz speed. The processor provides a 25% increase in CPU and AI performance, as well as a 10% increase in GPU performance allowing faster launch, higher frame rate, better gaming experience, and fewer lags, the company claims.

It features a 33W Dart charging solution with a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 9i also features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. It has a 6.6 inch 90Hz display with a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.

The smartphone comes with a Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology (DRE) up to 11GB that converts storage/ROM into virtual RAM to address the drawbacks caused by insufficient RAM and create more memory.

Realme 9i is available in two colours; Prism Blue and Prism Black and comes in two storage variants priced at ₹13,999 (4GB+64GB) and ₹15,999 (6GB+128GB).

