Realme has continued its growth momentum in 5G smartphones. According to the latest data released by market analyst firm Counterpoint Research, the Chinese brand was the fastest growing 5G Android smartphone brand globally in Q3 with growth in India, China and Europe. Realme was able to out-grow the market with its 5G smartphone sales growing 831% YoY compared to the global growth rate of 121%.

“Realme with its strong multi-channel strategy and a wide 5G portfolio across price-bands helped it grow the fastest," said Counterpoint’s Research Director, Tarun Pathak.

“Our goal is to help at least 100 million young people worldwide to enjoy the benefits brought by 5G technology with 5G-powered smartphones at the core," said Sky Li, realme’s Founder and CEO of Realme.

“We will continue to bring more appealing 5G products to the market with leap-forward performance and trendsetting designs. Our first premium flagship GT 2 Pro, which features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G processor and world’s first bio-based eco-friendly polymer smartphone design with award-winning designer Naoto Fakasawa, is going to make its world debut soon," added Sky.

Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme understands that every Indian deserves a 5G phone and is leading the way in democratising 5G in India and around the world. We will continue to provide the best in segment experience to more Indian consumers with our 5G smartphones."

“We plan to expand our 5G offerings even more, delivering a better 5G mobile experience not only through premium product specifications but also through more inventive designs. realme becoming the fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2021 with 831% growth rate showcases our commitment towards this. This achievement demonstrates that our smartphones are well-liked and accepted by customers, and that our new products are also well-received," Madhav added.

Realme, the three-year-old upstart, has been ranked the third 5G smartphone brand in emerging markets with its 5G share going up to 15.5 per cent in Q2, 2021, as shown on Counterpoint Research findings in September.

