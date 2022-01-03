Realme achives 831% growth among 5G Android smartphone brands: Counterpoint

“We plan to expand our 5G offerings even more, delivering a better 5G mobile experience not only through premium product specifications but also through more inventive designs. realme becoming the fastest growing 5G smartphone brand in Q3 2021 with 831% growth rate showcases our commitment towards this. This achievement demonstrates that our smartphones are well-liked and accepted by customers, and that our new products are also well-received," Madhav added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}