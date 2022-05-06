Realme has announced the continuation of its ‘Anniversary sale’, a shopping bonanza that brings exciting offers and deals for customers on a variety of smartphones and AIoT products starting till May 9 on Amazon, Flipkart and realme.com.

The shopping bonanza will offer discounts that include a flat ₹7,000 instant discount on GT Neo 3 through SBI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions and a flat ₹7,000 instant discount on realme.com through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions.

Also, ₹2,000 prepaid discount on all variants of Realme 9 Pro + and Realme 9 4G; ₹1,000 prepaid discount on all variants of Realme 9 5G, RS 1,000 coupon + additional bank offer on all variants of Narzo 50 (only on Amazon and realme.com). Along with bank offer on the Realme GT 2 Pro, flat RS 5,000 instant discount on HDFC and SBI Debit cards, Credit cards & EMI.

Customers can now avail many offers that include upto ₹2,000 discount on Realme Pad mini along with additional 10% off up to ₹1,250 on Flipkart; discounts on laptops upto ₹10,000 with an additional 10% off up to ₹1,250 on Flipkart; discount upto ₹500 on Buds wireless 2 neckband, 5W Bluetooth speakers, Techlife Watch S100; discount upto ₹600 on personal care items like Body Composition Scale and Trimmer.