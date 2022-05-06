Realme Anniversary sale continues offering discounts across products

Customers can now avail many offers that include upto ₹2,000 discount on Realme Pad mini along with additional 10% off up to ₹1,250 on Flipkart; discounts on laptops upto ₹10,000 with an additional 10% off up to ₹1,250 on Flipkart; discount upto ₹500 on Buds wireless 2 neckband, 5W Bluetooth speakers, Techlife Watch S100; discount upto ₹600 on personal care items like Body Composition Scale and Trimmer.