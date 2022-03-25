Realme announces a new budget segment phone for March 31

Realme is going to extend its affordable C- series with the launch of a new smartphone called Realme C31. The Chinese smartphone maker today announced that Realme C31 will be launched on March 31. Delivering the best performance in its segment and offering the utmost durable quality, the realme C31 is packed with leading technologies, said Realme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme is going to extend its affordable C- series with the launch of a new smartphone called Realme C31. The Chinese smartphone maker today announced that Realme C31 will be launched on March 31. Delivering the best performance in its segment and offering the utmost durable quality, the realme C31 is packed with leading technologies, said Realme.

Realme had already launched a C series smartphone, C35, on March 7. It was launched with Unisoc chipset, 50MP triple camera set up and a 5,000mAh battery.

"The latest addition to realme's entry-level series will have an ultra-slim body and yet, will pack a massive battery, and the Dynamic Texture design of the phone is bound to catch the attention of people around you," said Realme.

The Realme C31 depicts triple rear cameras and dew drop display. It also shows the 3.5mm audio jack and Type-C USB port for charging. There are possibilities that Realme C31 will also come with Unisoc chipset and RAM expansion technology.

Meanwhile, Realme C35 came equipped with an octa-core 12nm processor Unisoc T616 processor that clocks up to 2.0 GHz and adopts Cortex A75 structure. It features a 6.6-inches FHD screen with a 5,000mAh battery which can be charged with an 18W Type-C charger that comes in the box.

Realme C35 comes in two storage variants 4GB+64GB priced at ₹11,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹12,999. Similarly, the new phone, Realme C31 is expected to launch via Flipkart.

