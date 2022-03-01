Realme announces Buds Air 3 and Realme Book Prime. Details here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has announced Buds Air 3 with Active Noise Cancellation priced at €59.99 (nearly ₹5,064), and the latest Book Prime with 2K screen, priced at €999 (nearly ₹84,338). Realme Buds Air 3 uses industry-first TWS earbuds to be certified by TUV Rheinland Noise Cancellation. With adopted advanced R3 chip Buds Air 3 delivers 42dB of noise cancellation. Realme Buds Air 3 also supports smart de-wind design that provides users with a comfortable experience regardless of the environment. Buds Air 3 sports multiple built-in microphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme has announced Buds Air 3 with Active Noise Cancellation priced at €59.99 (nearly ₹5,064), and the latest Book Prime with 2K screen, priced at €999 (nearly ₹84,338). Realme Buds Air 3 uses industry-first TWS earbuds to be certified by TUV Rheinland Noise Cancellation. With adopted advanced R3 chip Buds Air 3 delivers 42dB of noise cancellation. Realme Buds Air 3 also supports smart de-wind design that provides users with a comfortable experience regardless of the environment. Buds Air 3 sports multiple built-in microphones.

These two new IoT products were announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Spain. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

These two new IoT products were announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, Spain. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Realme Buds Air 3 features a large 546mAh battery capacity, with up to 30 hours of playback. It also charges swiftly, reaching 100% in just one hour, and allows 100 minutes of uninterrupted music listening with just 10 minutes of fast charging, Realme claims {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Buds Air 3 is equipped with a 10mm large driver made by the new liquid crystal polymer composite for deeper bass and richer sound. The Buds Air 3 also supports AAC high-quality audio distribution standards.

The Realme Book Slim garnered success last year, owing to its premium design, thin, light, metallic build, and crystal-clear 2K screen. Taking it forward, the new Realme Book Prime comes with an upgraded 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The upgrade facilitates a remarkable 9.6% increase in single-core performance, and a 21.8% increase in multi-core performance compared with the previous generation.

The Realme Book Prime is equipped with an advanced vapor chamber liquid cooling system. This includes two ultra-thin, high-speed, high-airflow fans, making the cooling system 32.7% more effective while dissipating heat at the same time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Book Prime also manages to increase the CPU wattage, resulting in a 50% increase in power dissipation. Realme Book Prime comes in Real Green colour.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}