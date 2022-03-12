Realme announces deals on Realme Book, Pad, phones on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale

Realme announces deals on Realme Book, Pad, phones on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
- Get ₹3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Mater Edition
Realme has announced its participation in Flipkart’s ‘Big Saving Days’ sale bringing offers and deals for customers on a variety of Realme products starting today till March 16 at 23:59 hrs across Flipkart on ‘Big Saving Days’ sale and on the company's website.
Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i5 & i3 Processor and a resolution of 2160x1440, the Realme Book (Slim) will be available at a starting price of just ₹39,990 with a flat discount of ₹7000 and the Realme Pad will be available at a discount of up to RS 1500 (prepaid) price starting at ₹12,499 on Flipkart.
Get ₹3,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT Mater Edition and ₹2,000 prepaid discount on Realme GT. An all-inclusive bank offers of RS 3000 on Realme 9 Pro+ and Realme 9 Pro and RS 1,000 on Realme 9i. Realme C35 will be available at a discount offer of ₹1,000, bringing the price down to ₹11,999 (4+64 GB) and ₹12,999 (4+128 GB).
Additionally, through ‘Big Saving Days’ Realme is set to offer deals across various Realme smartphones including Realme Narzo 30 series, Realme 8 series, Realme C series, Realme X7 series and Realme Narzo 50 series.
Customers will also be able to avail amazing bank offers on Narzo 50 with a 10% discount on SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart and a 10% discount on HDFC Bank Cards on Amazon.com.
