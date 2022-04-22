Realme has today announced that the Realme GT 2 will be a part of its 4th anniversary sale. Realme GT 2 uses Samsung E4 luminescent material in the display, bio-based polymer Paper Tech Master design, Snapdragon 888 5G processor. As part of the anniversary sale, the Realme GT 2 will come with a flat discount of ₹5,000 and will be available at a price of ₹29,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹33,999 (12GB+256GB) for HDFC Debit card, Credit card & EMI users.

Realme GT 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Samsung 5nm processor technology to provide 25% faster CPU performance and 35% greater GPU performance.

The smartphone comes with 120Hz Samsung AMOLED Display with 1000Hz touch sampling, 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution.

Realme GT 2 also comes with a triple camera with the Sony IMX766 flagship sensor featuring 119 degree ultra-wide camera, 50MP main camera, and a 4CM macro lens along with 65W SuperDart Charge and 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT 2 will be available in three colour options; Paper White, Steel Black, and Paper Green and will be available in two storage variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The first sale for Realme GT 2 is scheduled on April 28, 12 noon onwards across Flipkart.com and realme.com.

‘Realme anniversary sale’ is scheduled from April 28th to May 9th and will be hosted in 3 phases, firstly with the introduction on Realme GT 2 with a flat discount ₹5,000 to kick start the anniversary sale, secondly by introducing the world’s first 150W charging flagship, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, launching new color variants of Realme Air 3 and Realme smart TV on April 29th and lastly with discount on various Realme smartphones and AIOT products.