Realme announces GT 2 for the anniversary sale offering flat discount. Details

‘Realme anniversary sale’ is scheduled from April 28th to May 9th and will be hosted in 3 phases, firstly with the introduction on Realme GT 2 with a flat discount ₹5,000 to kick start the anniversary sale, secondly by introducing the world’s first 150W charging flagship, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, launching new color variants of Realme Air 3 and Realme smart TV on April 29th and lastly with discount on various Realme smartphones and AIOT products.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}