Realme has today officially introduced the Realme GT 2 series as part of its debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which will be priced starting € 649 (around ₹54,784), and the Snapdragon 888 powered Realme GT 2 will start at € 449 (nearly ₹37,901) in early-bird sales.

After launching the Realme GT 2 series in Europe at MWC, it will be introduced across other markets such as India, Middle East, Southeast Asia and Latin America in the upcoming months.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first 2K AMOLED flat display with LTPO 2.0 technology using a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 1400 nits of peak brightness. It gets 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme GT 2 Pro sports triple-camera setup and features ultra-wide Camera and a 40x micro-lens camera. The 50MP primary camera uses the flagship-level Sony IMX766 sensor and comes with PDAF and OIS features. The IMX766 comes with both optical image stabilization for photos and electronic image stabilization for videos.

The smartphone runs on UI 3.0 based on Android 12. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with 65W SuperDart Charge along with a 5,000mAh battery.

In order to provide users the experience of 5G products across Europe, Realme has partnered with major European carriers including Vodafone, orange, and Deutsche Telecom.

Madhav Sheth, VP of realme and President of realme International Business Group during his keynote speech said, “To go premium, we will invest more than 70% of the company’s R&D resources on exploring advanced technologies in display, fast charging and 5G-related performance to provide users with top-tier flagship experiences," noting that it requires tremendous investment on tech innovation, user insights and brand building to strongly push into the high-end segment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.