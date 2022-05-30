Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, has also announced the launch of Realme GT Neo 3 series in the global markets. The Neo 3 series might see three phones launching together. One of it is already being confirmed by the brand which is Realme Neo 3T. It will be launched in Indonesia, and may later arrive to the Indian shores with few tweaks.

Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to ship with 64MP triple rear camera set up accompanied by two other supporting lenses. The selfie lens may be of 16MP. The Neo 3T might see the Snapdragon 870 SoC coming inside it coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The display might be of 6.5 inch with standard refresh rate of 90Hz.

Meanwhile, In India, Realme will inaugurate its first-ever, global, premium flagship store in Ahmedabad on June 1 and for the occasion it has announced offers. The offers can be availed from June 1 to June 3, 2022. The flagship store, located at Shyamal, Ahmedabad will showcase the full range of Realme’s smartphone and AIoT products.