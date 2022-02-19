Realme announces Narzo 50 for India. Launch confirmed next week, expected features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has announced a new smartphone which will be launched next week in India under its Narzo series. This new smartphone will be known as Realme Narzo 50 and will be launched on February 24 in India. "Realme is ushering the youth into an era of innovation and set to expand the narzo family with a new powerful entrant - realme narzo 50, a smartphone equipped with the Best Processor & Display in the segment," said Realme.

It has just launched the Realme 9 Pro series as well, featuring two new smartphones in the mid-segment.

It has just launched the Realme 9 Pro series as well, featuring two new smartphones in the mid-segment.

The details which are available about the Narzo 50 say that the smartphone will feature triple-camera set up at the back. The poster hints that company has upgraded the night photography in the Narzo 50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chinese smartphone maker added, “The Realme Narzo 50 will offer the thrill of powerful performance, equipped with MediaTek Helio G96 Gaming Processor, brilliant display, fast charging capabilities and long-lasting battery life, nothing but the best in the segment."

The smartphone also depicts punch-hole display and maybe come with the standard 90Hz AMOLED display.

"With a top-of-the-line processor, long-lasting battery, and an amazing display, realme's narzo series, launched in 2020, has received an overwhelming response from users and has grown to 7 million users in India," Realme told.

