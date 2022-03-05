Realme gears for the new launches next week. The Chinese smartphone maker is coming up with Realme 9 series on March 10. Along with it, Realme will also be launching two new IoT produts on the same day. These are smartwatch and earbuds. The Realme 9 series may comprise of two smartphones and will be 5G enabled handsets. The IoT products include Realme Watch S100 and Buds N100, which is in the form of necklace headphone.

Realme has been fresh of unveiling new smartphone range from MWC 2022 held in Barcelona, Spain. It announced 150W fast charger technology as well during the launch event.

“Combining style with technology has always been an integral part of realme’s number series, and with the realme 9 series 5G, we are proving it yet again. While the realme 9 series 5G flaunts a voguish, Ripple Holographic design, it is also packed with powerful processors and class-leading camera setups," Realme said.

Last month, Realme launched the 9 Pro series having two smartphones, Realme 9 Pro 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. The two smartphones featured Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek SoCs respectively. They went on sale on Flipkart in India.

Realme also announced that it will launch new smartphones powered by the newly introduced MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. The new smartphone will be called GT Neo 3 which will also ship its 150W fast charger.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.